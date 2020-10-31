Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Bicycle Light Market 2018 – 2028

Global Bicycle Light Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bicycle Light industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bicycle Light as well as some small players.

Key Players

Key players in the global bicycle light market are:

Garmin Ltd.

Cygolite

Cateye Co., Ltd.

GACIRON

Goldmore Co., Ltd.

Lord Benex

Knog

Smart Bike Light

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Blackburn

Schwinn

Serfas

Lezyne

Sense.

LEDbyLITE

Opportunities for Market Participants

The pollution caused due to the emission from fuel-driven vehicles has increased to a never-before high level in the recent past; this has been capitalized as an opportunity for green solution providers and manufacturers. Bicycle manufacturers and accessories providers can exploit these conditions as an opportunity to expand and increase their business. Eco-friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, have already gained popularity in European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and London

Key Developments of Market Participants

In April 2017, Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the launch of Varia UT800, a high intensity cycling headlight for trail and urban use. The new Varia UT800 automatically adjusts beam intensity to changing ride profile, light conditions, and cyclist speed to extend battery life

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, mounting type, bicycle type and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the bicycle light market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle light market and their potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle light market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle light market

In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle light market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle light market

Analysis of the global bicycle light market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle light market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle light market

