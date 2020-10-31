Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report contains a primary overview of the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle industry.
Competitor Landscape: Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
AC Motors to Witness Growth
With the advent of incorporating less expensive electronics, a large number of electric vehicles in the market have been using AC motor, due to their improved efficiency and lightweight. Additionally, AC motors are robust and inexpensive when compared to DC motors. Thus, automakers have been widely adopting synchronous AC motors and induction motors, which have benefits of brushless DC motors as well.
Owing to the above features, some of the major companies continue to focus on producing more AC Motors for electric vehicles are Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental, etc.
Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the Global Market
Across the regions, Asia-Pacific has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to their highest EV sales, majorly from China. China has been consistently taking aggressive steps to tackle the issue of environmental pollution, which in turn has resulted in the high adoption rate of electric vehicles in its transportation sector. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the globe, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. Further, in 2017, the City of Beijing announced plans to transform its entire taxi fleet to electric propulsion.
Owing to the above trend, major automotive companies has been planning to invest in the Chinese market to take advantage of the strong demand for electric vehicles. Nissan, BYD, Honda, and Toyota motor have all announced their investment plans in the Chinese market, which is expected to collectively sum up to USD 50 billion.
Detailed TOC of Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Passenger Cars
5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.2 Motor Type
5.2.1 AC Motor
5.2.2 DC Motor
5.3 Vehicle Type
5.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
5.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
5.3.3 Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Norway
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
6.2.2 Toyota Motor Corporation
6.2.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems
6.2.4 Denso Corporation
6.2.5 Aptiv PLC
6.2.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
6.2.7 Magna International
6.2.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.9 BMW AG
6.2.10 Nissan Motors
6.2.11 Tesla Motors
6.2.12 Toshiba Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
