Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report contains a primary overview of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245172

Competitor Landscape: Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245172

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.

– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.

– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.

– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.

– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.

Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%

With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.

With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the country’s highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the country’s state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.

Europe is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the Netherlands (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.

Reason to buy Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Electric Vehicle Charging Station and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245172

Detailed TOC of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Charger

5.1.1 AC Charging Station

5.1.2 DC Charging Station

5.2 Application Type

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 NORDIC Countries

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Players Analysis

6.2 COMPANY PROFILES

6.2.1 ABB

6.2.2 ChargePoint Inc.

6.2.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.2.4 Siemens AG

6.2.5 Tesla Motors Inc.

6.2.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

6.2.8 SemaConnect Inc.

6.2.9 The Newmotion BV

6.2.10 Efacec

6.2.11 EVgo

6.2.12 Alfen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Disposal Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Future Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Upcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Etoposide Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Duodenoscope Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Calendula Extract Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Isolators Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

E-Mobility Scooter Market 2020 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026

Gel Electrophoresis System Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Away from Home Tissue Product Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Zirconia Advanced Ceramics Market Size | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Fluoro-Silicone Acrylate Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Hydraulic Lifts Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co