Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Electrocoating (E-coat) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electrocoating (E-coat) market report contains a primary overview of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Electrocoating (E-coat) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electrocoating (E-coat) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Electrocoating (E-coat) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Cathodic Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Cathodic type e-coat offers high chemical & corrosion resistance and is mostly used in the automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages or parts with cavities or hidden portions that require coating.

– Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes.

– Cathodic epoxy is the traditional type of electrocoating used to provide corrosion resistance. Cathodic epoxy e-coating is extensively used in the automotive industry as it provides resistance to humidity and cyclic corrosion. Most of the automakers employ this e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat.

– Similarly, cathodic acrylic e-coat is used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are required. Cathodic acrylic electrocoating materials lend themselves to topcoat applications because of their very good resistance to the ultraviolet rays from sunlight.

– Acrylic cathodic coat type is used as a one-coat finish for agricultural implements, garden equipment, appliances, and exterior HVAC, as only one coat of acrylic cathodic e-coat is enough for providing protection against UV rays and corrosion.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Some of the major factors driving the demand for the e-coating market in the Asia-Pacific region are: increasing automotive production, growing adoption of modern agricultural equipment by the farmers, and growing industrial sector.

– China continues to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to reach a total of 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. To achieve this, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the demand for e-coat in the coming years.

– India has been witnessing huge investments in the automotive industry, which are further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced its decision to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments are expected to drive the demand for the e-coat market over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Electrocoating (E-coat) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Environmental Regulations in Developing Countries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

4.2.2 Performance Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cathodic

5.1.2 Anodic

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Epoxy Coating Technology

5.2.2 Acrylic Coating Technology

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3.3 Automotive Parts & Accessories

5.3.4 Heavy Duty Equipment

5.3.5 Appliances

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.2 B.L DOWNEY Company LLC

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Burkard Industries

6.4.5 Dymax Corporation

6.4.6 Electro coatings Inc.

6.4.7 Greenkote

6.4.8 H.E. Orr Company

6.4.9 Hawking Electrotechnology Limited

6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.11 Lippert components, Inc.

6.4.12 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.14 Valmont Industries, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Active Technological Advancements by Key Players

7.2 Growing Agricultural Equipment Industry

7.3 Evolving Prospects from Marine and Mid-Stream Sector

