Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growing need for the reliable measurement and monitoring of industrial fluids for optimum utilization is driving the market growth. The irrigation industry is undergoing an expansion in the use of magnetic meters, for measuring the flow rates and volume in irrigation pipelines.

– Moreover, there is a vast amount of water being consumed by humans, which results in wastewater. Commercial sites and manufacturing industries also rely on water for day-to-day operations. Thus, many wastewater facilities are being developed that handle the job of producing a safe supply of high-quality water. The use of electromagnetic flowmeters can have a favourable impact on pump performance, an important concern for water and wastewater plants, seeking to improve overall efficiency.

– By helping to match pump speed to the flow rate, the meters can help operators save energy through a more effective control of the speed of the pump motor.

– Further, there have been technological and management advancements in irrigation. Effective irrigation water management begins with accurate water measurement. Flowmeters are critical for managing irrigation efficiently and for monitoring system performance. They provide the information necessary to apply the correct amount of water.