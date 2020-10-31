Electronic Discovery Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Discovery Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electronic Discovery market report contains a primary overview of the Electronic Discovery market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Electronic Discovery market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electronic Discovery industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245167

Competitor Landscape: Electronic Discovery market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245167

Key Market Trends:

The Rising Adoption of e-Discovery Services by Government Sector

Government departments across the world have recognized the value of electronic records for various investigations. Various institutions, such as The Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice, have been insisting on the impotence of such electronic records.

Governments have various regulations to be checked, when it comes to the establishment of new companies, etc. The recent case of “Paradise papers” emphasizes the need for e-discovery in governmental institutes for finding various felonies committed, such as money laundering, tax frauds, etc.

Cases in the past faced by the US government, such as accusations against 19 defendants participating in a criminal conspiracy, has been side-tracked. This has been done by providing about 200 TB of data, out of which only 8 TB of data was relevant to the case. Even the 8TB data was not in a relevant format to search. Such cases indicate the importance of e-discovery for governments.

Federal legal professionals are yet to use e-discovery extensively. It has been estimated that only 38% of them can show accurate, trustworthy information. Government professionals have less confidence in e-discovery software. But, with the growing electronically stored information (ESI), this is bound to change.

North America Expected to Remain the Largest Market for Electronic Discovery Solutions

North America is the largest market for electronic discovery solutions in the world. Out of all the 50 states in the country, 49 states have already enacted e-discovery rules. Hawaii, being the youngest of all the states, has not yet appeared on the list and is making its efforts to establish e-discovery rules. California has most recently regulated e-discovery laws in the country. In 2009, after the California Code of Civil Procedure was amended by the Electronic Discovery Act to address the discovery of electronically stored information, further amendments have taken places even in 2012 that became effective in 2013.

This makes the State of California have the most updated laws on e-discovery. E-discovery solutions are put to work when situations like lawsuits, internal investigation, mergers & acquisitions, and data breach events occur. In the case of the United States, lawsuits and data breach incidents prove to be the trigger in most of the cases.

According to the data from the Administrative Office of the US Courts, 2017, the US courts of appeals filings rose 10% from 2016. The bankruptcy appellate panels reported that filings rose 1% while the filings for the Federal Circuit rose 11%. In the US district courts, filings of civil cases also rose by 6% in 2017 from 2016. This scenario, with highly penetrated electronic discovery laws in the country, is enabling the use of e-discovery solutions to mine the required data and present it to the court.

Reason to buy Electronic Discovery Market Report:

Electronic Discovery market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Electronic Discovery market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Electronic Discovery market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Electronic Discovery and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Electronic Discovery market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245167

Detailed TOC of Electronic Discovery Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Lawsuits

4.3.2 Digitization of Information

4.3.3 Need for Securing Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Language Translation

4.4.2 Higher Costs of E-discovery Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional Service

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.2 By Software

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 SaaS

5.3.2 On-premise

5.3.3 Hosted

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government (Federal Agencies)

5.4.2 Energy & Utility

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Media & Entertainment

5.4.7 BFSI

5.4.8 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Israel

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Relativity ODA LLC

6.1.3 AccessData Group Inc.

6.1.4 ZyLAB, Inc.

6.1.5 Xerox Corporation

6.1.6 Logikcull.com

6.1.7 Guidance Software Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International plc

6.1.9 Exterro Inc.

6.1.10 Driven Inc

6.1.11 Nuix Pty Ltd

6.1.12 Veritas Technology LLC

6.1.13 CloudNine

6.1.14 Kroll Ontrack LLC

6.1.15 FTI Consulting Inc

6.1.16 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.17 Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

6.1.18 Everlaw Inc

6.1.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

In-App Advertising Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Fixed Volume Pipette Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Medical Tourniquet Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Non-cubic-phase Material Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

IC Substrate Packaging Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026

PLC in Power Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Automated Coverslippers Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Grinding Chucks Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

PPE Head Protection Hat Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Plastic Blood Collection Tubes Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Refrigeration Machinery & Equipment Market Size | Global Manufacturers 2020 Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Chlorinated Polyethylene (PE-C) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co