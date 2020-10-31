Electronic Packaging Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electronic Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Electronic Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Electronic Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electronic Packaging industry.

Competitor Landscape: Electronic Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

AMETEK Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc.

Kiva Container Corporation

Primex Design & Fabrication

Quality Foam Packaging Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The Box Co

Op

UFP Technologies, Inc. Market Overview:

The electronic packaging market was valued at USD 860.799 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2384.12 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Consumer electronics segment is the largest sector of the market studied, due to the rising demand for products, such as TVs, set-top boxes, MP3 players, digital cameras, and the processes are generally more suited for mass production.

– Moreover, many devices used in the healthcare sector depends on semiconductor manufacturing technology, which, in turn, is expected to impact the electronic packaging market.

– Furthermore, the global wi-fi chipset market is experiencing the transition to 5th Wi-Fi generation, the 802.11ac with MIMO. An increasing number of customers are likely to adopt the technology, due to an improvement in speed by up to 1.3 GHz, over a long distance, which is driving the demand.