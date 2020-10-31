Electronic Warfare Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Warfare Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electronic Warfare market report contains a primary overview of the Electronic Warfare market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Electronic Warfare market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electronic Warfare industry.
Competitor Landscape: Electronic Warfare market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Electronic Support Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The electronic support segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The need for advanced information gathering and communication systems in the battlefield is of high importance. Due to this reason, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR), signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems, and other such systems for recognition and targeting of threats are expected to register the highest demand, as they assist in attack or protect against the enemy attack. The use of drones or UAVs, with the SIGINT and ISTAR systems, is increasing in recent times, which is also one of the key drivers for the growth of this segment.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its highest growth in the electronic warfare market. There is a large growth in military spending of few countries between 2008 and 2017, like Cambodia (332%), Bangladesh (123%), Indonesia (122%), and China (110%). There were also significant increases in countries, like Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Nepal, and India during the same period. The countries are investing in the development of new electronic warfare systems to enhance their capabilities in the midst of their political and territorial issues. For instance, China developed new electronic warfare (EW) aircraft by the use of an additional antenna to gather information near the South China Sea and the East China Sea. The development of new systems is expected to help the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Electronic Warfare Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Capability
5.1.1 Electronic Attack
5.1.2 Electronic Protection
5.1.3 Electronic Support
5.2 Platform
5.2.1 Air
5.2.2 Sea
5.2.3 Land
5.2.4 Space
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Israel
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.2 Raytheon Company
6.4.3 Harris Corporation
6.4.4 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.5 ASELSAN
6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.7 Collins Aerospace
6.4.8 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
6.4.9 Thales Group
6.4.10 Saab AB
6.4.11 Leonardo SpA
6.4.12 Hensoldt
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
