Emergency Location Transmitter Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Emergency Location Transmitter Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Emergency Location Transmitter market report contains a primary overview of the Emergency Location Transmitter market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Emergency Location Transmitter market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Emergency Location Transmitter industry.

Competitor Landscape: Emergency Location Transmitter market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

ACR Electronics, Inc.

AVI Survival Products

Emergency Beacon Corp

McMurdo

DSS Aviation

HR Smith

Musson Marine

ACK Technologies Inc. Market Overview:

The market for emergency location transmitters is expected to register a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast year (2019 – 2024).

– During the time of an emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come for help. Increasing aviation/maritime disasters and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

– During major incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to find the geographical locations of the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.

– The increasing maritime/aviation accidents across the world and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward.