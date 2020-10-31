Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report contains a primary overview of the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245159

Competitor Landscape: Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Affectiva Inc.

Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)

Tobii AB

Noldus

Sight Corp.

Realeyes OU

Kairos Market Overview:

The global emotion detection and recognition market was valued at USD 12.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 91.67 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 40.46% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Understanding emotion holds significance during the interaction process between humans and machine communication systems. EDR not only improves human and computer interfaces, but also enhances the feedback mechanism actions taken by computers from the users.

– Though Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to unleash the next wave of digital disruption, the limitation of AI to understand human emotion still remains a challenge. However in the past few years, increased access to data, low-cost computing power and evolving NLP combined with digital learning is enabling the systems to analyze human emotions.

– Key influencers of the market are rising need for better customer experience, as emotional connection also plays a key role along with customer satisfaction; the rising need for a human touch in digital communications (Chatbots) and challenges in language context and facial recognition.