Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market
– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.
– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.
– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.
– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.
– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.
– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.
North America to Dominate the EDR Market
– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.
– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.
– High investment and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Applications
4.3.2 Need for Advanced Marketing Tools
4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Relating to the Deployment of this Technology
4.4.2 Need for Specialized Hardware
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.5.1 Machine Learning
4.5.2 Pattern Recognition
4.5.3 Bio Sensors Technology
4.5.4 3D Modelling
4.5.5 Natural Language Processing
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software & Services
5.1.1 Software
5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition
5.1.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition
5.1.1.3 Bio Sensing
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Entertainment
5.2.5 Transportation
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Affectiva Inc.
6.1.2 Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)
6.1.3 Tobii AB
6.1.4 Noldus
6.1.5 Sight Corp.
6.1.6 Realeyes OU
6.1.7 Kairos
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
