Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Carbon Black Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Crowdstrike Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Cybereason Inc.

Deep Instinct Ltd.

Digital Guardian

FireEye Inc.

OpenText Corporation

McAfee Inc.

EMC Corporation Market Overview:

The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is expected to reach USD 3,443.64 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.97%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Nowadays, AI enabled EDR solutions are on the rise. For instance, Cylance showcased AI-powered EDR solution at the RSA 2018 conference.

– There have been rising cases of enterprise endpoints attacks globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– High proliferation of IoT and smart devices will lead to more data breaches. According to GSMA, total IoT connections in 2017 were 7.5 billion and is expected to be 25.1 billion by the end of 2025. This will cause a rise in demand of EDR tools.