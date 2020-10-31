Energy Harvesting Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Categories
Energy Harvesting Systems Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.

The global Energy Harvesting Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Energy Harvesting Systems industry.

Competitor Landscape: Energy Harvesting Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • EnoCean GmbH
  • ABB Limited
  • Cymbet Corporation
  • Qorvo, Inc
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric SE

    Market Overview:

  • The energy harvesting systems market was valued at USD 397.07 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 736.81 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.91%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of energy harvesting systems is very advantageous, as the devices connected could be virtually operated to an unlimited amount of time without any adverse effects on the environment.
  • – Energy harvesting systems are primarily used in low-powered electrical utilities, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. These systems provide an efficient alternative to conventional power sources, like batteries.
  • – There has been an increasingly high usage of batteries, globally. According to the EPBA, about 225,000 metric ton or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are being reportedly used in the market, currently. The usage of batteries has been potentially harmful to the environment and it is also a wastage of resources.
  • – The incorporation of energy harvesting systems in many electronic devices is expected to reduce the need for a constant status check on the batteries, and dependence on batteries for power supply and the cost associated with each change.
  • – The emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in automobiles has further emphasized the need for energy harvesting systems as they can be used to power up the small electric components like sensors in it. According to a report by NHTSA, 23.1% of the vehicles had at least one of the tires severely under inflated. Electric vehicles are also expected to have high growth in the future which will drive the market for energy harvesting systems.

    Key Market Trends:

    Building and Home Automation to Witness High Growth

    – The building and home automation application of the energy harvesting systems market is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting devices in building and smart home devices in the American and European region.
    – The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.
    – Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.

    North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

    – With the ongoing rapid technological developments in the North American region, it became the most critical market for building and home automation investments, which use renewable energy, and thus, drive the growth of the energy harvesting systems market.
    – The United States accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The market is also expected to witness substantial growth, due to the flourishing industrial and transportation sector, which is impacted by the administration, to make the country an energy independent state.
    – The North American market is also witnessing high adoption of industrial IoT, as compared to the other regions, which is also driving the market for energy harvesting systems.
    – This growth is further aided by government initiatives to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings. For instance, the US General Services Administration has entered into a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

