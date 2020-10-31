Energy Management Systems Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Energy Management Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Energy Management Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Energy Management Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Energy Management Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Energy Management Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Energy Management Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Power and Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share
– The power and energy sector, including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy, caters to diverse industries.
– The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for EMS.
– The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years, owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry and increasing production activity from various industries, including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market.
– Increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, thereby, further propelling the growth of the market.
United States to Hold the Major Share
– The energy management systems market in the United States remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of EMS, in order to realize energy savings.
– The United States is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States.
– Furthermore, the presence of major energy management system companies, like Siemens, coupled with the evolution of new concepts and major technological contributions, is further fueling the demand for these solutions in North America.
– The rising trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption and the integration with cloud-based systems, coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region, have permitted real-time monitoring of energy consuming equipment, including HVAC, which is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.
