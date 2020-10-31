Energy Management Systems Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Energy Management Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Energy Management Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Energy Management Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Energy Management Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Energy Management Systems industry.

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Tendril Networks Inc.

Eaton Corporation

EnerNOC Inc.

Elster Group GMBH

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Market Overview:

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 25.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The increasing focus on issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS.

– The increasing usage of smart grid services, increasing competition among industrial enterprises, cost efficiency increasing the demand from emerging economies, and government policies and incentives are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market.

– Rapid advancements in technology have further led to greater insights into energy procurement and energy usage, globally, and help in gaining competitive advantage and increasing productivity at a reduced energy cost.