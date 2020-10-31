Engine Oil Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Engine Oil Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Engine Oil market report contains a primary overview of the Engine Oil market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Engine Oil market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Engine Oil industry.
Engine Oil market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive and Other Transportation Segment Dominated the Market
– Engine oils are widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines, and are composed of 75-90% base oils and 10-25% additives.
– They are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and smooth operation of the engine internals. They function by creating a thin film between the moving parts, for enhancing heat transfer and reducing tension during the contact of parts.
– High-mileage engine oils are in demand, owing to the properties that help in oil leak prevention and reduction in oil-burn offs. Most light and heavy vehicle diesel and gasoline engines use 10W40 and 15W40 viscosity grade oils, globally.
– Technological advancements are imposing a threat to the growth of engine oils, owing to the increased engine oil change intervals.
– The increasing production and sales of light-duty vehicles are estimated to have a direct impact on engine oil consumption, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for the engine oil market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With rising demand for automobiles and the increasing investments in the automotive industry in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for engine oil is increasing in the region. China is the largest engine oil consumer in the region, as well as globally. China’s automotive sector has been shaping for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products to ensure fuel economy and minimize emissions (owing to growing environmental concerns, as a result of the mounting pollution in the country). In India, the automotive industry has been witnessing a continued shift in the vehicle preferences, i.e., evolving vehicle parc, owing to consistent economic development, coupled with rising income; consumers moving from two- to four-wheelers, in turn, resulting in augmenting demand for passenger car motor oils (PCMO). Several automakers have started investing heavily in various segments of the industry, with increasing demand for vehicles. Overall, the market for engine oils is being driven with the growing automotive sales in the region.
Detailed TOC of Engine Oil Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Automotive Production and Sales
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of High-performance Lubricants
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Extended Drain Intervals
4.3.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Power Generation
5.1.2 Automotive and Other Transportation
5.1.3 Heavy Equipment
5.1.4 Metallurgy and Metalworking
5.1.5 Chemical Manufacturing
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Mexico
5.2.1.3 Canada
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Russia
5.2.2.6 Turkey
5.2.2.7 Spain
5.2.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Philippines
5.2.3.6 Indonesia
5.2.3.7 Malaysia
5.2.3.8 Thailand
5.2.3.9 Vietnam
5.2.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Chile
5.2.4.4 Colombia
5.2.4.5 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 Iran
5.2.5.3 Iraq
5.2.5.4 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.5 Kuwait
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East
5.2.6 Africa
5.2.6.1 Egypt
5.2.6.2 South Africa
5.2.6.3 Nigeria
5.2.6.4 Algeria
5.2.6.5 Morocco
5.2.6.6 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd
6.4.2 BP PLC
6.4.3 Caltex Australia Group
6.4.4 Chevron Corp.
6.4.5 China National Petroleum Corp. (Petrochina)
6.4.6 China Petrochemical Corp. (SINOPEC Group)
6.4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.8 Fuchs Petrolub SE
6.4.9 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd
6.4.10 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
6.4.11 Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd
6.4.12 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd
6.4.13 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd
6.4.14 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.15 LukOil
6.4.16 Motul
6.4.17 Petrobras
6.4.18 PETRONAS Lubricants International
6.4.19 Phillips 66 Lubricants
6.4.20 PT Pertamina
6.4.21 Repsol
6.4.22 Royal Dutch Shell
6.4.23 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd
6.4.24 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)
6.4.25 Total SA
6.4.26 Valvoline Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Middle East & Africa
7.2 Numerous Upcoming Construction Projects in North America and APAC
