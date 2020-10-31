Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Enteral Feeding Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enteral Feeding Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Enteral Feeding Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Enteral Feeding Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enteral Feeding Devices industry.

Competitor Landscape: Enteral Feeding Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Enteral Feeding Pumps are Dominating the Product Type Segment

Enteral feeding pumps are devices used to control the timing of feeding and the amount of clinical nutrition served to a patient. They are the most important ones in the gamut of enteral feeding devices.

Owing to their purpose, these pumps are in great demand across the world for adult and pediatric feeding practices. These pumps are produced by many companies around the world due to its large demand. However, compared to other devices required for enteral feeding, the feeding pumps are produced less in numbers as they have a longer life.

On the other hand, devices, such as tubes, giving sets, and others, are produced in larger quantities due to their shorter life and the frequent replacement requirements. The enteral feeding pumps market experiences strong competitive rivalry with several big players operating around the world. In such a situation, product differentiation becomes a decisive factor to gain market share. Most of these companies try to differentiate their products on the basis of weight and simplicity of the device.

Currently, these features are influencing the buying decision of customers, mostly in developed countries, such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, etc. In the coming years, lighter, simpler, and portable devices are expected to witness great demand. This demand is expected to increase in developing nations with improving economies and healthcare infrastructure.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the European Region

The aging population in the United Kingdom is one of the key factors propelling the market growth for enteral feeding devices. Dysphagia is the most common problem among the aging population.

The prevalence of dysphagia among baby boomers is increasing. According to a study by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the United Kingdom is estimated to witness a dysphagia prevalence rate of nearly 11% of the general population. The increasing incidences of stroke, progressive neurological diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, dementia, cerebral palsy, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) are creating demand for enteral feeding devices in the United Kingdom.

The incidence and prevalence of various neurological disorders that require enteral feeding support are increasing at a considerable rate in the country. According to a study by MS Society UK, on Jan 2016, 107,800 people were suffering from Multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a study that was based on the research published by Dr. Mackenzie at the University of Dundee, the number of MS patients are estimated to increase at a rate of 2.4% every year. An increasing shift from parenteral feeding to enteral feeding for patients whose gut is functional is also one of the key factors that propel market growth. The government of the United Kingdom has also provided documented guidelines on enteral feeding.

Technologically-advanced products have been well accepted in the UK market place, which in turn, is acting as a driving force for new products entering the market.

Detailed TOC of Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Higher Immature Births

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Enteral Nutrition

4.2.4 Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding Tubes

4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries

4.3.3 Low Cost Competition from Small Players

4.3.4 Inadvertent Dislodgement of Tubes

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps

5.1.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 By Age Group

5.2.1 Adults

5.2.2 Pediatrics

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Services

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Gastroenterology

5.4.3 Diabetes

5.4.4 Neurological Disorders

5.4.5 Hypermetabolism

5.4.6 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 C. R. Bard Inc.

6.1.5 Conmed Corporation

6.1.6 Cook Medical Inc.

6.1.7 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.8 Halyard Health Inc.

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Moog Inc.

6.1.11 Nestle SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

