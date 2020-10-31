Enterprise Collaboration Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Collaboration Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Collaboration market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Collaboration market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Enterprise Collaboration market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Collaboration industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245146

Competitor Landscape: Enterprise Collaboration market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

VMware Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Mitel LLC

Atlassian Corporation PLC

SAP SE

Slack Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Polycom, Inc.

Salesforce.Com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd

Jive Software

Axero Solutions LLC

Igloo Software

Global Logic Market Overview:

The Enterprise Collaboration Market was valued at USD 32.74 billion in 2018 and expected to register a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). A BYOD strategy can greatly improve corporate data and application availability to workers on the go or off the clock. Cloud-based collaboration solutions like those offered by Zoom, Vidyo, and Bluejeans bring video collaboration and mobile screen sharing to the enterprise at a fraction of the cost of traditional, infrastructure-based Unified Communications (UC) deployments so that more employees can collaborate more effectively and more frequently. The business benefits of a BYOD strategy will enable higher availability and encourages more collaboration.

– Business communications are getting more intelligent and contextual, owing to emerging technologies, such as APIs integration, which is a key driver for the market. Companies are moving towards a developer-friendly API cloud platform which includes developer tools such as sandbox, dashboards, and sample code. International banks of all sizes in Europe, Asia, and Latin America have embraced face-to-face video banking for enhanced customer engagement to increase customer loyalty lost during the transition to online banking.

– Increase in usage of mobile devices for collaboration is a key driver for the market, as mobile collaboration means creating flex time (means one can make better use of dead time to sweep away all those issues that can be dealt with quickly). With mobile, in those brief periods of time, one can use those little intervals to deal with many issues that can otherwise stack up during the day. Organizations have an opportunity to build collaboration apps with features that have not been seen before. Workers on factory, restaurant or retail floors can gain access to information and colleagues they previously had little contact with in real time, enhancing their ability to perform their jobs.