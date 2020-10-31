Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure industry.

Microsoft Corporation

Orange SA

Avaya Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Alcatel

Lucent SA

Verizon Communications

DXC technology

NEC Corporation

8×8 Inc.

Mitel Network Corporation

AT&T Corporation Market Overview:

The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing need to upgrade outdated IT communication infrastructure is also motivating many organizations to invest in the enterprise’s communication infrastructure market.

– According to the Spiceworks’ 2019 State of IT, 89% of companies surveyed expect their IT budgets to grow or remain considerable in 2019. 56% of companies with more than 5,000 employees reported that they were expecting their IT budgets to increase in 2019.

– The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– Another prominent trend in the market aiding the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure is the increasing rate of smartphone penetration, owing to increasing BYOD policies.

– Adoption of cloud services also continues to influence enterprise spending. Cloud-based solutions are also helping organizations in creating a more effective unified platform for internal and external communication. The growing adoption of cloud services, especially among SMEs, is also promoting the further development of the market.