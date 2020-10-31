Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245145
Competitor Landscape: Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245145
Key Market Trends:
Retail Segment has Significant Share in the Market
– With the growing multi-channel retail, over which customers and employees communicate, enterprise communications have the potential to, not only enhance the overall customer experience but also deliver significant cost-savings and flexibility leveraging competitive advantage.
– With the explosion in the use of technology by multi-channel retailers, enterprise communication infrastructure enables the integration of new and emerging technologies, including interactive kiosks, electronic signage, multimedia, geo-positioning, fly vision, etc.
– Companies that outshine in engaging customers across channels including web, mobile, social media and in-store retain twice as many customers than without effective cross channel customer care strategies. This drives retailers for omnichannel communication adoption as they can give an Omnichannel experience to customers,
– To design a multi-dimensional and satisfying shopping experience for the customer, corporate executives, field managers, and store employees need access to a broad range of products and organizational information.
– For instance, Aberdeen Group Inc. in a study found that companies with the most robust Omnichannel strategies retain 89% of customers than 33% with weaker Omnichannel strategy. Customers use two or more devices when making a purchase.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise communication infrastructure market, as it is one of the early adopters of the technology. It is also because most of the major players in the market are US-based. The cloud adoption among the regional end-user is also quite high. Hence, the investment in the studied market is too high.
– Many of the market vendors in the region are also investing in innovating additional and unique features to their offering, in order to gain a competitive advantage as well as to expand their customer target base.
– For instance, Google is trying to expand its reach into enterprise communications launching its Google Contact Center AI and Google Voice at Google Next 2018. The company’s Google Contact Center AI will enhance, strengthen, and accelerate a variety of customer engagement solutions with Google’s AI capabilities. Its Google Voice will help the business, by making Google-hosted telephony available to G Suite subscribers.
– In 2019, the US-based company, IntelePeer, a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, launched Atmosphere SmartFlows, a visual workflow builder, and Atmosphere Engage, a communications management application.This is also expected to bring advancement in the regional and global market, which expands the market scope further.
Reason to buy Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Report:
- Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245145
Detailed TOC of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Trends Towards Mobility and BYOD
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Solutions Especially for Global Communication Solutions
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Consumer Experience
5.2.2 Enterprise Collaboration
5.2.3 Digital Business
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Government
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Orange SA
6.1.3 Avaya Inc
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Alcatel-Lucent SA
6.1.7 Verizon Communications
6.1.8 DXC technology
6.1.9 NEC Corporation
6.1.10 8×8 Inc.
6.1.11 Mitel Network Corporation
6.1.12 AT&T Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Refrigerated Mortuary Cabinets Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026
Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Hemoperfusion Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Iodosulfuron Methyl Sodium Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Diffractive Optical Elements Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate
Heat Sealing Tape Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Dynamic Torque Meter Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Autogenous Mill Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Cement Boards Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Insights by Size, Business Share, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities and Regional Analysis till 2020 to 2025
Snail Baits Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Counter-UAS Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2024