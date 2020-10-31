Enterprise Firewall Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Firewall Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Firewall market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Firewall market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Enterprise Firewall market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Firewall industry.
Competitor Landscape: Enterprise Firewall market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Services to have High Growth Rate
– Cloud computing is increasing day by day, owing to the flexible work environment, data distribution and efficient data storage that cloud computing provides is unmatched by any other traditional computing and data storage systems.
– Consequently, numerous companies are heading towards cloud computing, placing their data and communications in the cloud. Security issues is one of the most important factor hampering the growth of cloud adoption.
– Furthermore, cloud computing is estimated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud-based software has provided a number of benefits for companies from various industries, including the ability to use software from any device, either through a native app or through a browser. the growth of cloud computing is directly driving the growth of the enterprise firewall market as without a security layer, valuable data of the organizations are at stake as data breaches are increasing.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The North American region currently has the highest market share, due to the high preference of businesses for security, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.
– Cloud solutions are playing a vital role in propelling the growth of enterprise firewall in this region, due to its attributes that include cost-effectiveness, automatic integrations, minimum IT investment, and easy accessibility.
– The latest technological breakthroughs have also assisted the advancement of the enterprise firewall market. These advancements can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in numerous applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity.
Detailed TOC of Enterprise Firewall Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Laggard Attitude Towards Security by Some Enterprises
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Deployment
6.1.1 On-premise
6.1.2 Cloud
6.2 By Solution
6.2.1 Hardware
6.2.2 Software
6.2.3 Services
6.3 By Size of the Organization
6.3.1 Small and Medium Organizations
6.3.2 Large Organizations
6.4 By End-user Industry
6.4.1 Healthcare
6.4.2 Manufacturing
6.4.3 Government
6.4.4 Retail
6.4.5 Education
6.4.6 Financial Services
6.4.7 Media
6.4.8 Communications
6.4.9 Other End-user Industries
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fortinet Inc.
7.1.2 Palo Alto Networks
7.1.3 McAfee (Intel Security Group)
7.1.4 Dell Inc.
7.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.1.6 The Hewlett-Packard Company
7.1.7 Juniper Networks
7.1.8 Check Point Software Technologies
7.1.9 Huawei Technologies Inc.
7.1.10 Sophos Group plc.
7.1.11 Netasq SA
7.1.12 WatchGuard Technologies
7.1.13 SonicWall Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
