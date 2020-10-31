Enterprise Firewall Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Firewall Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Enterprise Firewall market report contains a primary overview of the Enterprise Firewall market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Enterprise Firewall market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Enterprise Firewall industry.

Competitor Landscape: Enterprise Firewall market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Fortinet Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee (Intel Security Group)

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The Hewlett

Packard Company

Juniper Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Huawei Technologies Inc.

Sophos Group plc.

Netasq SA

WatchGuard Technologies

SonicWall Inc. Market Overview:

The enterprise firewall market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.44 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Earlier used enterprise firewalls have lost their feasibility in the current market scenario, as the high level of threats posed by modern hacking methods cannot be handled by conventional systems.

– Enterprise firewalls are the basic unit of network security. They examine the flow of inbound and outbound data packets in an enterprise network against a set of predefined values to detect any malicious activity in the network.

– With the emergence of cloud technology, firewalls are now being deployed which offers a bundled solution that ensures availability of firewall on any device, addresses any traffic workload and enforces similar policies across the organization.

– According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), in the US in 2017, the commercial networks witnessed 1013 breaches exposing more than 166 million records out of which 98% belonged to various organizations operating in the business sector.