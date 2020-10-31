Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Environmental Health and Safety Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Environmental Health and Safety Software market report contains a primary overview of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Environmental Health and Safety Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Environmental Health and Safety Software industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245140

Competitor Landscape: Environmental Health and Safety Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Enablon

Intelux Group

VelocityEHS

Cority Software Inc.

SAI Global Ltd.

Dakota Software Inc.

Gensuite LLC

ProcessMAP Corporation

EcoIntense (Quintec)

Isometrix Software Inc.

SAP SE Market Overview:

The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). EHS software is an automatic system that aids various businesses to reduce the risks that come with their operations and reduce some of the top pressures of complying with environmental, health and safety regulations. EHS software encourages sustainability, boosts employee productivity and ensures compliance with regulations. It is vital for any business to maintain a safe workplace and fully compliant operations. This is the reason why governments focus on enforcing various environmental, health and safety standards that companies must follow in order to reassure the wellbeing of their workers and customers.

– Affordable solutions are being introduced by government bodies that may be easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt and could also help the EHS market to step up its demand in the coming years. There is also the need to fulfill several legal requirements and statutes to comply with EHS standards in different parts of the world. Corporates have been lavishly investing in a range of software platforms, thus expecting to contribute to the high growth of EHS tools.

– The drivers responsible for the growth of the market include stringent regulations in emerging markets such as China. Increased corporate spending and various acquisitions also open up access to operational risk budgets further leading to the growth of the market.

– The factors hindering the market growth include competitive pressure from safety IIoT platform providers, pricing pressure and the ongoing shift from on-premise to the cheaper upfront cost of cloud-based subscriptions. Extensive adoption of EHS in North America across other industries such as oil and gas and construction could help the market to attain growth shortly.