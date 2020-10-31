Environmental Sensors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Environmental Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Environmental Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Environmental Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Environmental Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Environmental Sensors industry.

Competitor Landscape: Environmental Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

AMS AG

Powelectrics Limited

Raritan Inc

Texas Instruments Inc

Sensirion Holding AG

Eurotech SPA

Omega Engineering Inc

Nesa Srl

Eko Instruments BV Market Overview:

The environmental sensors market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.25% during the forecast period 2019 -2024, to reach a value of USD 1.99 billion by 2024. With the increase in pollution year on year through air, automobiles, etc environmental sensors market is seeing huge opportunities in forecasted future. This is supplemented by the growth of Industry 4.0 because that is creating a market for environmental sensors.

– Further, with the Industry 4.0 developments, environmental sensors are expected to reap the benefits of multiple automation and smart city initiatives, collectively. For instance, machine-to-machine (M2M) would include interactions between technologies (such as factory floor sensors), to enhance the manufacturing processes and safety (example: Durathon Battery Factory.

– To make life simple, in January 2019, Omron Electronics came up with 2JCIE-BL01-P1 Sensor Development Kit with sensors, wireless connectivity, and onboard memory for environmental monitoring in smart homes, offices, and many other environments. The kit has sensors for temperature, humidity, light, UV exposure, barometric pressure, and sound noise, and Bluetooth. This sensor notifies about the environmental changes and uncomfortable conditions.

– The environmental sensor market is fueled by the growing number of government initiatives for curbing environmental pollution. For instance, the Indian government has announced INR 637-crore worth National Clean Air Programme, to improve the air quality in India.