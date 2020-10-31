Environmental Sensors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Environmental Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Environmental Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Environmental Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Environmental Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Environmental Sensors industry.
Competitor Landscape: Environmental Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Smart Homes Initiatives to Drive the Environmental Sensors Market
– Smart home movement along with the green building initiative aims at reducing carbon footprint, saving on energy and water consumption, adopting renewable energy systems and providing a visually and thermally comfortable indoor environment.
– According to the Worlds Resources Institute, buildings consume water and electricity which is one-third of global energy consumption is in buildings along with with with them the raw materials used in construction. The concept of green building is triggered by governments regulations and consumers demand.
– To support the growth of green buildings, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. According to LEED, the number of registrations is increasing year on year which implies that the concept of green building is growing which in return will help the environmental sensor market to grow.
Asia-Pacific is expected to Register Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others. such factors are expected to drive market growth.
– Further, according to Schneider,” The smart homes market is fast evolving in the Indian context. Initially, smart Homes were marketed primarily as homes with advanced security features. The market is now evolving into newer areas like lighting systems, gas leakage detectors, fire detection systems, entertainment systems, and energy efficiency systems. Therefore, the growth of smart homes will in return a positive outlook in the environmental sensors market.
– Moreover, increasing government initiatives to control environmental pollution levels, increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries are some key factors driving the growth of the global market.
– For instance, in January 2019, India launched, much-anticipated National Clean Air Program (NCAP) which provided a roadmap to prevent, control, and reduce unhealthy air pollution. The NCAP is expanding the national air quality monitoring network, build capacity for air pollution management, and strengthen public awareness about the dangers of air pollution.
Detailed TOC of Environmental Sensors Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for Pollution Monitoring and Control
4.3.2 Development of Environment-friendly Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Weak Pollution Control Reforms
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Fixed
5.1.2 Portable
5.2 By Sensing Type
5.2.1 Humidity
5.2.2 Temperature
5.2.3 Gas
5.2.4 Pressure
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Medical
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Automotive
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of The World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AMS AG
6.1.2 Powelectrics Limited
6.1.3 Raritan Inc
6.1.4 Texas Instruments Inc
6.1.5 Sensirion Holding AG
6.1.6 Eurotech SPA
6.1.7 Omega Engineering Inc
6.1.8 Nesa Srl
6.1.9 Eko Instruments BV
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
