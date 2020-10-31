Epoxy Adhesives Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Epoxy Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Epoxy Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Epoxy Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Epoxy Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Epoxy Adhesives industry.

Competitor Landscape: Epoxy Adhesives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

3M Co.

AdCo UK Limited

Adhesive Technologies Corp.

Alfa International Corporation

American Chemical Inc.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Benson Polymers Ltd

Collano Adhesives AG

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow Chemical Co.

Dymax

H.B. Fuller Co.

Helmitin Adhesives

Henkel Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Super Glue Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Jowat AG

LORD Corp.

Mapei Spa

Master Bond

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd

RPM International

Sika AG Market Overview:

The market for epoxy adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of 5.72 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). Major factors driving the market studied are the accelerating demand from the automotive industry and increasing demand for miniaturized and lightweight electronics. Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The automotive industry dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in vehicle production across the world.

– Increasing applications and rising awareness of structural adhesives are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.