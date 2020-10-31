E-Retail Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“E-Retail Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the E-Retail market report contains a primary overview of the E-Retail market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global E-Retail market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the E-Retail industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245135

Competitor Landscape: E-Retail market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245135

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Home to Digital Powerhouses

– E-commerce is expected to become the largest retail channel in the world, accounting for 14% of the total retail sales by 2021, outpacing sales through retail outlets, like supermarkets, independent grocers, and apparel and footwear retailers, among others.

– However, its future adoption is not likely to be evenly distributed across the world. E-commerce is already leading the way in Asia-Pacific, with 13% penetration rate, and it is expected to reach the top spot in Western Europe within the next five years. Retailers may need to tailor their digital strategies appropriately by region, country, and category.

– In 2017, e-commerce became the leading retail channel in Asia-Pacific, driven by growth in two countries, namely, South Korea and China.

– South Korea became the first country in the region where e-commerce became the number 1 channel, in 2013, with 11% penetration rate of the total retail sales. The best digital infrastructure in the world, combined with a high propensity to embrace the latest technology, led the digital revolution.

– Though e-commerce rose to the top in South Korea three years earlier than China, China has now become the digital powerhouse in Asia-Pacific and the world.

– China’s leading retailers, Alibaba and JD.com, have built retail ecosystems with the best selection and range of prices, while solving the challenges around logistics and payments. Both continue to improve upon the digital experience, speeding up delivery and expanding product categories.

More Consumers are Buying Fashion Online

– Fashion is the second-largest retail category after grocery. The shift toward e-commerce is a significant, palpable movement in most economies. A quarter of spending on clothing, accessories, and footwear (fashion) already occurs online and, is still rapidly growing.

– The penetration rate of buying fashion online is roughly twice that of the overall retail sales. Global forecast shows that e-commerce accounted for nearly 25% of the total fashion sales, compared to 13% of the total retail sales in 2018. Of the 58% of global online consumers who made purchases online in 2018, about half were shoppers of clothing, accessories, or footwear.

– Online marketplaces, like Amazon, are key purchase influencers in a fashion shopper’s purchase journey. Shoppers are spending more time on marketplace sites to discover and research products, which is providing retailers insights into buyers’ purchase decisions.

– Artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools allow retailers to leverage this wealth of consumer data toward responsive design and better product recommendations. This enables marketplaces to launch private-label fashion brands for entry-level customers (for example, Moda Rapido, and Here and Now by the Indian online fashion retailer Myntra) and provide a superior customer experience.

Reason to buy E-Retail Market Report:

E-Retail market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

E-Retail market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the E-Retail market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of E-Retail and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the E-Retail market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245135

Detailed TOC of E-Retail Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

4.3 Evolving Market Trends in E-retailing

4.4 E-retailing Deliveries by Sector and Parcel Size

4.5 Major Footraces in the E-retail Market

4.6 Drivers

4.7 Restraints

4.8 Opportunities

4.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Middle East & Africa

5.1.4 Asia-Pacific

5.1.5 Latin America

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Electronics and Media

5.2.2 Fashion

5.2.3 Food and Personal Care

5.2.4 Furniture and Appliances

5.2.5 Toys and Baby Products

5.2.6 Other Products

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon

6.1.2 E-Bay

6.1.3 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

6.1.4 Jingdong (JD.com Inc.)

6.1.5 Flipkart

6.1.6 Zalando

6.1.7 Others

6.2 Insights on Mass Merchandisers and E-commerce Practicers (such as Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, etc. across the globe)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE E-RETAIL MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Most Popular Products Sold via E-retail

9.2 Social Media holds the Key to the Future of E-commerce

9.3 Creating Unique In-store Experience with Digital Transformation

9.4 Types of Electronic Commerce – B2B, B2C, and C2C

9.5 Country Rankings of E-commerce Markets by Key Segments

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Camping Cooler Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Future Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Upcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Meeting Software Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Benchtop Dental Air Polisher Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Servo Drives Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Cold Storage Construction Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

P-Diethylbenzene (PDEB) Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Hygienic Point Level Sensor Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Glow Tube Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Tabletop Gaming Market Size and Business Share 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Market Drivers, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forces Analysis and Revenue by 2025

G Meters Market Size | Global Manufacturers 2020 Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Antioxidant Vitamins Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) Market Size Report 2020 – Global Trends, Comprehensive Insights by Growth Rate of Leading Companies, Price, Cost and Gross Margin Forecast till 2024