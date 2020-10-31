Ethyl Acetate Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Ethyl Acetate Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ethyl Acetate market report contains a primary overview of the Ethyl Acetate market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Ethyl Acetate market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ethyl Acetate industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245134
Competitor Landscape: Ethyl Acetate market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245134
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Application
– Ethyl acetate finds its uses in a variety of coating formulations, such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl, in the paints and coatings industry. The major usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints.
– The global paints and coatings market is growing at a healthy rate, majorly owing to the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in the automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe.
– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, the demand for furniture is increasing at a healthy rate.
– This scenario is expected to increase the demand for wood coatings, in turn, boosting the consumption of ethyl acetate used for the formulation of these coatings, which is further propelling the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand
– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for the market studied during the forecast period. Significant growth rates are expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increasing household incomes and urbanization rates in countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia, etc.
– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth, and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy. Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.
– The demand for ethyl acetate in India has been growing at a steady rate in the recent past. Automotive, food and beverage, and furniture are the key end-user industries that occupy significant shares in the consumption of ethyl acetate in the country.
– The government’s initiative, to develop smart cities and to build almost 30 million homes by 2022, is likely to propel the demand for wood coatings. Rising floor renovating activities in the country and shift toward wooden flooring, primarily in commercial buildings, such as hotels and resorts, is boosting the demand for floor coatings.
– Additionally, the increasing production of new vehicles, along with expanding manufacturing facilities in the country, the demand for automotive coatings is expected to grow further in the coming years, which is expected to drive the demand for the market studied.
Reason to buy Ethyl Acetate Market Report:
- Ethyl Acetate market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Ethyl Acetate market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Ethyl Acetate market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Ethyl Acetate and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Ethyl Acetate market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245134
Detailed TOC of Ethyl Acetate Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Flexible Packaging Industry
4.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms regarding Natural Leather Production
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Replacement of Conventional Coatings by Water-borne and High Solid Coatings
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.6 Feedstock Analysis
4.7 Import and Export Trends
4.8 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants
5.1.2 Paints and Coatings
5.1.3 Pigments
5.1.4 Process Solvents
5.1.5 Intermediates
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Artificial Leather
5.2.5 Packaging
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Celanese Corporation
6.4.2 Diacel Corporation
6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.4 INEOS
6.4.5 Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Jubilant Life Science
6.4.7 Kai Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Sasol
6.4.9 Sipchem
6.4.10 Showa Denko KK
6.4.11 Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Yip Chemical Holdings Limited
6.4.13 Praxair Technology Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovations in Production of Ethanol from Coal/Natural Gas
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Natural Diacetyl Market Size | Global Growth 2020 Demand Status, Latest Trends, Industry Share by Regions, Key Insights and Forecast 2025
Geographic Information Systems Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026
OTC Braces & Supports Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Canal Hearing Aid Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
Toy Balloon Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer (HSBC) Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026
Tooth Whitening Products Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026
Fixed Firefighting Systems Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Wearable Computer Market 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025
Employee Engagement Software Market 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025
Calcium Supplements Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Fire Protection System Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025