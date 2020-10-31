Ethylene Oxide Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Ethylene Oxide Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ethylene Oxide market report contains a primary overview of the Ethylene Oxide market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Ethylene Oxide market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ethylene Oxide industry.

Competitor Landscape: Ethylene Oxide market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Household and Personal Care Products in Developing Countries

– Ethylene oxide derivatives find their uses in different applications in the household cleaners and personal care products. Ethyleneamines are used as building blocks to produce surfactants. A variety of 2-alkylimidazolines and their salts, prepared mainly from EDA, are reported to have good foaming properties. TEPA, ethoxylated with an average of 17 moles of ethylene oxide, improves the soil redeposition and clay soil removal properties of certain liquid laundry detergents.

– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional surfactants is also expected to boost the demand for specialty surfactants, during the forecast period.

– According to L’Oreal annual report, the cosmetics market had increased at a rate of around 8%, from 2015 to 2017. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the cosmetic market, with Americas and Europe holding the second- and third-largest shares, respectively.

– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as producer of surfactants. The production has reached very high levels, becoming a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, like the United States.

– The demand for cosmetic products is also increasing rapidly, owing to the demand from markets, such as Japan and China. The personal care sector in Japan has witnessed a steady growth in the past five years, with the value reaching nearly USD 5,612 million in 2018. This is mainly due to the rapidly increasing demand for beauty care products, such as shampoos, soaps, and detergents, and increasing investments by domestic players in the personal care sector in Japan.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China accounts for around 63% of consumption of ethylene oxide and its derivatives in Asia-Pacific region. China is the largest market in terms of production and consumption of ethylene oxide in the Asia-Pacific region. Ethylene oxide is used in the manufacture of ethylene glycol, which further has multiple applications in the automotive sector, such as additives in lubricants and fuels as anti-freezing agent, friction modifiers, and coolant. Additionally, acrylonitrile, a derivative of ethylene oxide, is used in manufacture of rubber, with multiple applications in automobiles, such as tires, insulation, and interiors. Ethylene oxide has a unique application in the manufacture of pesticides and insecticides in the agricultural sector. China has the highest agricultural output globally, through its 12.06% of total land for cultivation. The agricultural output of China experienced rise at a CAGR of 0.51% over 2013-2017, owing to the increased usage of crop saving chemicals. Ethylene oxide is used for sterilization of food products especially meat, to deactivate bacteria, enzymes, etc. increasing the shelf-life of food. Other poultry and dairy products also require sterilization before use.

Detailed TOC of Ethylene Oxide Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage of PET in the Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Household and Personal Care Products in the Developing Countries

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Antifreeze Agents

4.1.4 Growing Production and Usage of Ethylene Oxide Derivatives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Ethylene Oxide on Humans and the Environment

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding the Usage of Ethylene Oxide

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Price Trends

4.7 Major Plants and Upcoming Projects

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative type

5.1.1 Ethylene Glycols

5.1.1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

5.1.1.2 Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

5.1.1.3 Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

5.1.2 Ethoxylates

5.1.3 Ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, and TEA)

5.1.4 Glycol Ethers

5.1.5 Polyethylene Glycol

5.1.6 Other Derivative Types (Fatty Alcohols, Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPE), etc.)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Textile

5.2.5 Personal Care

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.7 Detergents

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Turkey

5.3.5.4 Iran

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.3 Clariant

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.7 India Glycol Limited

6.4.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

6.4.10 INEOS

6.4.11 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.13 MEGlobal (EQUATE Petrochemical Company)

6.4.14 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

6.4.15 OUCC (Oriental Union Chemical Corporation)

6.4.16 Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex Ethylene)

6.4.17 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

6.4.18 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.19 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.20 SABIC

6.4.21 Sasol LTD

6.4.22 SIBUR

6.4.23 Ultra (Oxiteno)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Usage of Bio-derived Ethylene Over Petro-based Ethylene for Production

7.2 Other Opportunities

