Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245130

Competitor Landscape: Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Viastore Systems GmBH

Murata Machinery Ltd

Vanderlande Industries BV

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Kardex AG (Kardex)

SSI SCHÄEFER AG

Daifuku Co. Limited

Viastore Systems GmbH

Mecalux SA

Witron Logistik

KUKA AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH Market Overview:

The European automated material handling market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Europe has been the most prominent adopter of industrial automation, owing to increasing investments in the Industry 4.0 revolution. According to CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Europe accounts for more than one third of the global Industry 4.0 investments. Western and Northern Europe are its main markets; especially Germany, where the term was originally coined, and which is a frontrunner.

Northern Europe is traditionally the most developed market regarding the use of automation in warehouses. Not only the high labor costs but also special attention to the working conditions at the factory has prompted the adoption of sophisticated and advanced automation. In Scandinavia, System Logistics has supported important clients in the food and beverage sector in the efficient management of warehousing, picking, and material handling operations.

Moreover, in warehouses across Europe, man and machine are increasingly working more closely together, and a lack of efficient and skilled manpower could accelerate automation further, according to JLL, an investment management company.

As Industry 4.0 is expected to grow rapidly in the region, manufacturing will become increasingly reliant on middle- and high-skilled workers. The need for skilled operators to enable the proper functioning and maintenance of AMH systems could potentially be a major impediment, although AMH vendors have been trying to offset this issue by offering periodic maintenance. In addition to higher initial costs, the need for skilled workers to perform a wide range of activities throughout the shelf life of the vehicles is widely considered to be a major concern for this market.