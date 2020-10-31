Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245130
Competitor Landscape: Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245130
Key Market Trends:
Automotive is Expected to Register a Significant Growth
In Europe, leading countries, such as France and Germany, are investing heavily in machinery and equipment. Their annual robot sales to the automotive industry, as a whole, increased by an average of 7% per year over the period of 2010-2015. During the aforementioned period, the demand from automotive part suppliers increased by 9%, due to a significant order for industrial robots from the motor vehicle sector. With the modernization and digitalization of production systems, the scope for employing innovative machinery and equipment is increasing.
World-class R&D infrastructure, complete industry value-chain integration, and highly qualified workforce create an internationally reputed automotive environment in France. In addition, investments and acquisitions by leading brands, to improve the speed and quality of production, are driving the growth of the automotive end-user vertical segment in the AMH market.
The demand-driven nature of the automotive supply chain in the United Kingdom (involving increasing levels of personalization within a vehicle) are forcing suppliers to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to opt for automation (with greater levels of flexibility), thereby, leading to the growth of the automotive end-user vertical segment in the AMH market. Russia has the largest market for four wheelers in Europe and contributes heavily to the demand for automation of the assembly lines, of which conveyors are a major part. The major demand arises from this industry, after auto majors, like Volkswagen and Daimler, setup manufacturing facilities in the country.
Germany is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share
Germany is one of the major consumers of automated material handling solutions in the world. According to the recent estimates of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has a high robot density (294 units per 10,000 workers), after countries, like South Korea and Japan.
Also, Germany, being one of the largest manufacturers of robots, the availability of automated material handling solutions in the country is comparatively high. As of 2017, Germany was the fifth-largest producer of robots in the world. (IFR).
The German automotive industry has one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world. According to the Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI) agency, of all premium brand vehicle produced globally, over 70% are German-OEM manufactured.
Many top manufacturers in the country are investing in expansion activities. For example, Audi, the third-largest maker of luxury automobiles in the world, based in Germany, plans to invest more than USD 50 billion over the next five years to expand its electric vehicle line up.
Reason to buy Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Report:
- Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245130
Detailed TOC of Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Wide Adoption of Automation in Warehouse Applications
4.3.2 Supporting Government Policies for Automation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Automated-guided Vehicles
5.1.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
5.1.3 Palletizers
5.1.4 Sortation Systems
5.1.5 Conveyors
5.1.6 Software and Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Post and Parcel
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Airport
5.2.4 Retail
5.2.5 Food and Beverage
5.2.6 Pharmaceutical
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Russia
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Benelux
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Viastore Systems GmbH
6.1.2 Murata Machinery Ltd
6.1.3 Vanderlande Industries BV
6.1.4 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.5 Kardex AG (Kardex)
6.1.6 SSI SCHÄEFER AG
6.1.7 Daifuku Co. Limited
6.1.8 Viastore Systems GmbH
6.1.9 Mecalux SA
6.1.10 Witron Logistik
6.1.11 KUKA AG
6.1.12 TGW Logistics Group GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
High Frequency Capacitor Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026
Test Preparation Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025
Eptifibatide Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Devices For Pediatric Audiometry Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026
HPL Boards Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Flybridge Motor Yachts Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026
Animal Shortenings Market 2020 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026
Digital-analog Converters Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
3D Fabric Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Xylo-Oligosaccharide (Xos) Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Vacuum Sterilizer Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Fault-tolerant Server Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025