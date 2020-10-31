Europe Bottled Water Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Bottled Water Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Bottled Water market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Bottled Water market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Bottled Water market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Bottled Water industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Bottled Water market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits
Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.
Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water
Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.
Detailed TOC of Europe Bottled Water Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Still Water
5.1.2 Sparkled Water
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Home and Office Delivery
5.2.4 On-Trade
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Italy
5.3.1.4 Spain
5.3.1.5 Russia
5.3.1.6 Belgium
5.3.1.7 France
5.3.1.8 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.
6.4.2 Danone Group
6.4.3 PepsiCo
6.4.4 Nestle
6.4.5 Hoevelmann
6.4.6 Gerolsteiner Brunnen
6.4.7 Ferrarelle
6.4.8 Acqua Sant’Anna
6.4.9 San Benedetto
6.4.10 Spadel
6.4.11 Roxane S.A.
6.4.12 CoGeDi International SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
