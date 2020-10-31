Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices Market
Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. For instance, recently, NASA launched the human research facility Holter monitor (Holter), which is a modified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device that accurately records the electrical activity of a crewmember’s heart over an extended period of time.
Detailed TOC of Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology
4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices
4.2.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices
4.3.2 Unclear Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Devices
5.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices
5.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices
5.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices
5.2 By Service Providers
5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers
5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.
6.1.2 BioTelemetry Inc.
6.1.3 Cardiac Science Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.
6.1.6 Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Preventice Solutions
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
