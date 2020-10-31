Europe General Aviation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe General Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe General Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the Europe General Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe General Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe General Aviation industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe General Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Business Jet Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
Currently, the business jet segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The growing number of business aircraft deliveries in the European region in the past few years has led to the region gradually becoming a major hub for light business jet operations. The growing preference for light business jets and the increasing number of ultra-high net worth individuals are leading to a growth in this segment. The rise in the number of rich individuals in Europe is now leading to a rise in the demand for business aviation in the region, with the Cessna Citation XLS aircraft being considered as the best-selling business jet in Europe. The increase in number of deliveries of the Honda Jet in Europe has led some air charter operators, such as Wijet, to upgrade their fleet with the more economical HondaJet aircraft, in order to provide their customers with a safe and superior product at a lower price. Thus, upcoming developments may increase the focus on this segment, and this is expected to be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
The United Kingdom is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth
In the European general aviation market, the United Kingdom currently holds a major share, in terms of revenue. The United Kingdom is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to general aviation. The United Kingdom ranks third among the other European countries, in terms of business jet fleet size. There are over 27,000 civil aircraft registered in the United Kingdom, out of which 90% are involved in general aviation. VistaJet, Ravenair, Wijet, and Luxaviation United Kingdom are some of the main charter service providers in the United Kingdom. With the growing number of people opting for charter services for business travel in Europe, charter service providers are procuring new aircraft to increase their product portfolio. Tourism is also expected to support the market growth for general aviation in the United Kingdom. Thus, various ongoing procurements may lead to growth in the UK general aviation market during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Europe General Aviation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Helicopters
5.1.2 Piston Fixed-wing
5.1.3 Turboprop
5.1.4 Business Jets
5.2 Country
5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2 Germany
5.2.3 France
5.2.4 Spain
5.2.5 Italy
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Textron Inc.
6.2.2 Honda Aircraft Company LLC
6.2.3 Embraer SA
6.2.4 Gulfstream Aerospace
6.2.5 Bombardier Inc.
6.2.6 Dassault Aviation SA
6.2.7 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd
6.2.8 Cirrus Aircraft Inc.
6.2.9 One Aviation Corporation
6.2.10 Piper Aircraft Inc.
7 MARKET TRENDS AND FUTURE OF THE MARKET
