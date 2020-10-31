Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245108

Competitor Landscape: Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

3M

AdCo (UK) Ltd

Arkema Group

artimelt AG

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Beardow Adams

Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

DIC CORPORATION

DowDupont

Drytac

EOC Group

Franklin International

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Jowat SE

KLEIBERIT

Master Bond Inc.

Paramelt

SIKA AG

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD Market Overview:

The European market for hot-melt adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of 5.52%, by revenue, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from the automotive industry and the packaging sector. The financial crisis in countries, such as Russia and France, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The demand for packaged foods is consistently boosting the demand for hot-melt adhesives.

– Growing awareness and adoption of bio-based hot-melt adhesives may act as a major opportunity for expansion, during the forecast period.