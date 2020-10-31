Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245108
Competitor Landscape: Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245108
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand from Paper, Board & Packaging
– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.
– Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.
– Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials that are laminated together.
– The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives.
– The demand for books and related materials is expected to increase with the increasing population and literacy rate around the world. This is expected to boost the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Europe.
– One of the contributing factors for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.
Germany to Dominate the Market
Germany dominated the European market share, in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Consumption growth is expected to add value to the market in Germany. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly, with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential market segment is expected to have moderately high growth. The furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has higher market potential, with increasing demand from consumers. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the region, during the forecast period.
Reason to buy Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report:
- Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245108
Detailed TOC of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
4.1.3 Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decrease in the Demand in Russia and France
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Resin Type
5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane
5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
5.1.3 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers
5.1.4 Polyolefins
5.1.5 Polyamide
5.1.6 Other Resin Types
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging
5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Footwear and Leather
5.2.6 Healthcare
5.2.7 Electronics
5.2.8 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Germany
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Spain
5.3.6 Russia
5.3.7 Nordic Countries
5.3.8 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd
6.4.3 Arkema Group
6.4.4 artimelt AG
6.4.5 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
6.4.6 Beardow Adams
6.4.7 Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.8 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.4.9 DIC CORPORATION
6.4.10 DowDupont
6.4.11 Drytac
6.4.12 EOC Group
6.4.13 Franklin International
6.4.14 HB Fuller Company
6.4.15 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.17 Jowat SE
6.4.18 KLEIBERIT
6.4.19 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.20 Paramelt
6.4.21 SIKA AG
6.4.22 THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives
7.2 Innovative Product Development To Gain Competitive Edge
7.3 Recovering Construction Industry
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Wearable Temperature Sensors Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025
Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026
Nanotechnology-based Medical Devices Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026
Conipack Pails Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Fused Fiber Coupler Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Manual Call Point Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026
Shoe Metal Detector Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
LNG ISO Tank Container Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Film Thickness Measuring System Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co