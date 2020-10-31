Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advances in Insulin Delivery Systems
– Prevalence of diabetes among all ages in the European region is increasing, mostly due to obesity, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.
– The prevalence of autoimmune type 1 diabetes is also growing in Europe, and as per the sources, Europe has the highest number of children with type 1 diabetic patients.
– The European countries that are making the most substantial contribution to the overall numbers in type 1 diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany. This demand surges for a considerable need for the insulin market.
– Patients with diabetes know that keeping blood sugar levels in a safe range is extremely important, and good blood sugar control not only makes one feel well, but also helps prevent long-term diabetes complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, and heart disease.
– With technological advances, a better way for insulin administration has been discovered for the patients who need tighter control over blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1C), reducing the chance of long-term complications associated with diabetes. One such advancement is the delivery of insulin through insulin pump.
Germany Holds the Highest Market Share in the European Insulin Pump Market
– Germany held a 34% market share in the Europe insulin infusion pump market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, due to the favorable reimbursement policy.
Detailed TOC of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1 Insulin Pump
5.1.2 Infusion Set
5.1.3 Reservoir
5.2 By Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoir
5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoir
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoir
5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.4.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.4.3 By Reservoir
5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.5.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.5.3 By Reservoir
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Insulin Pump Device
5.2.1.6.2 By Infusion Set
5.2.1.6.3 By Reservoir
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Medtronic
7.1.2 Insulet
7.1.3 Roche
7.1.4 Animas
7.1.5 Tandem
7.1.6 Ypsomed
7.1.7 Cellnovo
7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Roche
7.2.2 Animas
7.2.3 Medtronic
7.2.4 Others
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS
