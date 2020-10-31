Europe Leather Goods Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Leather Goods Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Leather Goods market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Leather Goods market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Leather Goods market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Leather Goods industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Leather Goods market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Fashion Industry is Leading the Leather Market
The increased number of working professionals and young millennials is majorly driving the leather shoes market in the European region. Majorly driven by the fashion industry, the European countries, such as Italy and France, are witnessing an extensive dependency on leather goods, right from production to trading, including footwear. In addition, the European Commission published a study, which stated that the leather footwear segment accounts for the major production share, of 41%, in the leather industry. The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.
Offline Stores Remain the Most Preferred Points of Sale
Due to the existing consumers’ perception on the touch and feel of leather products, offline stores remained the most preferred points of sale in the European region. This has led key players in the market to expand their presence with exclusive stores. For instance, Louis Vuitton recently launched its third showroom in Rome, Italy, to increase its sale in the capital. Moreover, the companies are launching duty-free outlets in airports, in order to boost their reach toward international customers. As a result of an increased number of outlets across the region, the consumption of leather goods has increased simultaneously, and is projected to rise in the coming years. However, the increasing social media impact from Instagram and Twitter is significantly driving consumers to opt for online market. Since majority of the potential customers are engaged in social media platforms, manufacturers are targeting these websites as a promising source of advertisements and shopping. Additionally, the influence from brand ambassadors and celebrities is increasingly impacting the product sales.
Detailed TOC of Europe Leather Goods Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Footwear
5.1.2 Luggage
5.1.3 Accessories
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores
5.2.2 Online Retail Stores
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Italy
5.3.1.4 Spain
5.3.1.5 Russia
5.3.1.6 France
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Adidas AG
6.3.2 Kering SA
6.3.3 LVMH
6.3.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation
6.3.5 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
6.3.6 Hermes International SA
6.3.7 Prada SpA
6.3.8 Chanel SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
