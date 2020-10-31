Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment industry.

Top companies in the Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market:

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Durr AG

Amada Europe

GF Machining Solutions

Market Overview:

The European metal fabrication equipment market is expected to register a value of over EUR 30 billion in 2019 and witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

– The European metal fabrication equipment market is dominated by Germany and Italy, together accounting for more than 50% of the regions market share in 2017.

– Europe accounted for ~20% of the global automobile production in 2017 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Automotive is one of the major sectors in Europe (primarily in Germany and Italy) which is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the region.