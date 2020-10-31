Europe Modified Bitumen Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe Modified Bitumen Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Modified Bitumen market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Modified Bitumen market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Modified Bitumen market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Modified Bitumen industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Modified Bitumen market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Road Construction Activities
– Modified bitumen concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc.
– Modifiers, such as binder modifiers and aggregate modifiers, are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.
– The demand for modified bitumen has been witnessing above-average growth. The demand for bitumen has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities
– The United Kingdom has major infrastructure projects in the construction industry, which involve the investments of USD 1.5 billion. The projects involve the development of a road to the East of England and freight route to the Port of Felixstowe.
– The Federal Government of Germany has focused on infrastructure growth in the country. Under the 2030 FTIP (Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan), the government has planned to invest USD 147.6 billion in the development of roads in the country, between 2016 and 2030.
– Apart from the above-mentioned activities, other road expansion activities are also planned in the regions of France, Italy, and Nordic, among others.
– These factors are expected to ensure that copious volumes of modified bitumen are used in pavement applications.
France to Dominate the Market
The French economy, the third-largest in Europe, recorded a GDP growth rate of 1.8%, in 2017, and grew at 2.4% in 2018 (according to IMF). France is the second-largest country in Europe, in the construction segment. The French construction industry has recently gained momentum, after eight years of decline. According to the French Builders Association (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction activity in the country grew from 1.9%, in 2016, to 4.7%, in 2017, in terms of volume. Increase in new residential construction activity, due to tax exemptions in real estate investment, has increased the consumption of modified bitumen in the recent years. In addition, rising construction activities, due to Grand Paris Express Project and other projects in cities and metropolitan areas, along with the construction of modern tramways to improve regional connectivity, have further boosted the market for modified bitumen. Also, growing tourism industry in the country and growing infrastructural projects, due to 2024 Summer Olympic Games, are further expected to drive the market for modified bitumen during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Europe Modified Bitumen Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Road Construction and Repair Activities
4.1.2 Increasing Building Renovation and Remodeling
4.1.3 Superior Quality of Modified Bitumen over Normal Bitumen
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Occupation Health Hazards Regarding Asphalt
4.2.2 Risk of Fire during Installation
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Modifier Type
5.1.1 Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS)
5.1.2 Atactic Polypropylene (APP)
5.1.3 Crumb Rubber
5.1.4 Natural Rubber
5.1.5 Other Modifier Types
5.2 By Application Method
5.2.1 Hot Asphalt Method
5.2.2 Cold Asphalt Method
5.2.3 Torch-applied Method
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Road Construction
5.3.2 Roofing and Piping
5.3.3 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3 Italy
5.4.4 France
5.4.5 Spain
5.4.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alma Petroli SpA
6.4.2 Bitumina Hi-tech Pavement Binders LLC
6.4.3 Cepsa
6.4.4 Colas SA
6.4.5 Eni SpA
6.4.6 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.7 GazpromNeft PJSC
6.4.8 Grupa Lotos SA
6.4.9 Nynas AB
6.4.10 Lagan Asphalt Group Ltd
6.4.11 OMV Aktiengesellschaft
6.4.12 ORLEN Asfalt Sp ZOO
6.4.13 PUMA Energy
6.4.14 Repsol
6.4.15 Rosneft
6.4.16 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.17 Total
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovative Methods for the Production of Crumbed-rubber-modified Bitumen
7.2 Incorporation of Nanotechnology in Bitumen Modification
