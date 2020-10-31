Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Non-lethal Weapons market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Non-lethal Weapons industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Law Enforcement Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies, or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise, due to political unrest in recent years. The political unrest in the region was the driving factor for major violence and riots in 2017. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, In July 2018, the Interior Minister of Italy approved the trial of Tasers in 11 cities across Italy that to all three police forces that patrol Italy’s streets. The growing requirement of crowd control weapons is propelling the growth of the law enforcement segment of the market studied.
The United Kingdom Currently Holds the Highest Market Share
The United Kingdom currently has the highest market share in the non-lethal weapons market. This is mainly due to the development of new less-lethal weapons that are efficient and less harmful in subduing the threat. The UK Army developed a new non-lethal weapon called Variable Kinetic System (VKS), to help soldiers in Afghanistan to irritate and deter potential adversaries. The weapon fires paintball-like projectiles filled with a hot pepper solution. Moreover, the majority of the law enforcement and police officers carry less lethal weapons, like Tasers, batons, and canisters of mace spray that are less harmful, when compared to the traditional firearms.
Detailed TOC of Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Area Denial
5.1.2 Ammunition
5.1.3 Explosives
5.1.4 Gases and Sprays
5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons
5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Country
5.3.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2 France
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Switzerland
5.3.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Fiocchi Munizioni SpA
6.4.2 FN Herstal
6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.4 RUAG Group
6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.6 The Safariland Group
6.4.7 Raytheon Company
6.4.8 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems – Canada
6.4.9 AARDVARK
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
