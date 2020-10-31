Europe Olive Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Europe Olive Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Olive market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Olive market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Olive market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Olive industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Olive market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing demand for healthier fat sources is driving the market
The global trend toward the adoption of healthier sources of fat is driving the market for olive oil, and, by extension, the market for olives. Developing countries are increasingly adopting olive oil in their diets, thus giving boosting the production and export of olives in Europe to meet the increasing demand.
Europe Olive Market is segmented by country into Spain
As of 2018, the olive production in Spain is recorded to be 7,064,802 metric ton and projected to reach at 9,320,029 metric ton by 2024 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Spain is the largest olive producer in Europe, in 2016 nearly half of the olive production in Europe was from Spain. The 80% of the olive production in Spain was concentrated in Jaen.Till 2017, olives are the major crops in Andalusia, the Mediterranean state of Spain. More than 10 million acres of agricultural land in Andalusia was planted with olive tree.
Detailed TOC of Europe Olive Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1 Value Chain Overview
4.4.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain
4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders
4.5 Competitive Environment
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 Spain
5.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.2 Italy
5.1.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.3 France
5.1.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.4 Germany
5.1.4.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.5 Greece
5.1.5.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
