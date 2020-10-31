Europe Omega-3 Products Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Omega-3 Products Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Omega-3 Products market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Omega-3 Products market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Omega-3 Products market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Omega-3 Products industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Omega-3 Products market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Health Benefits Associated with Omega-3 Consumption
Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, are essential in the human diet for proper growth, development, and good health. These have been found to be particularly good for heart health, joint and inflammation support, eye health, cognitive function, pregnancy, and healthy child development, and immune function, among other benefits. Recently, deaths from cardiovascular disease have witnessed an increase globally, though mortality rates decrease. Western Europe and Central Europe are the only 2 of the 21 regions where cardiovascular deaths and death rates have declined. There is an availability of a range of complementary life course strategies to improve cardiovascular health in the youth and adult population as they age. Such approaches focus on both improving cardiovascular health among those who currently have less than optimal levels, and on preserving cardiovascular health among those who currently have ideal levels.
Germany Holds the Major Market Share of Europe Omega-3 Products Market
According to dietary guidelines, Germans are encouraged to eat 150- 220 g of fish per week, in order to consume enough essential omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite a high level of awareness, only a few Germans consume enough fish. As an alternative, Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, due to their nutritional and health properties (omega 3 and fiber). Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Spain is one of the developing markets for omega-3 in Europe, and hence, the potential of market growth. Consumption of EPA and DHA largely depends on three factors—taste, price, and recommendation of doctors. The fortified food is largely dependent on how it is in taste after fortification.
Detailed TOC of Europe Omega-3 Products Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3 Infant Nutrition
5.1.4 Pet Food and Feed
5.1.5 Pharmaceutical
5.1.6 Clinical Nutrition
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Grocery Retailers
5.2.2 Pharmacies
5.2.3 Health Stores
5.2.4 Internet Retailing
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channel
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Germany
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Russia
5.3.6 Spain
5.3.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Unilever
6.4.2 Amway Corporation
6.4.3 Sanofi
6.4.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc.
6.4.5 Nestle SA
6.4.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
