Europe Plant Protein Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Kerry Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette

Amway

Glanbia PLC

Avebe

Growing Naturals LLC Market Overview:

The European plant protein market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%, during the forecast period.

– The growing trend toward vegan diets, incorporation of plant proteins in processed foods, and the cost advantage of the protein are the major factors driving the market. The allergies caused by animal proteins and the abundant amount of nutrients present in plant proteins are also driving the customers toward consuming plant proteins.