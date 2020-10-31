Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd

General Electric Co. Market Overview:

The European PLC market was valued at USD 3758.3 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 4139.5 million by 2024. Europe’s higher investment levels, since 2016, in Industrial IoT have made the region maintain its lead among the other regions, such as the United States and Asia.

– The evolution of technological advancements, and innovations across various manufacturing units, have encouraged the adoption of automation technologies. Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution have significantly stimulated the growth of automation among European industries, by necessitating the use of smarter and automated solutions, such as control systems and robotics, to improve production processes