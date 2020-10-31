Europe Snack Bar Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Categories
Europe Snack Bar Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Snack Bar market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Snack Bar market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Snack Bar market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Snack Bar industry.

Competitor Landscape: Europe Snack Bar market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Kellogg’s
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Post Holdings Clif Bar (LUNA BAR)
  • General Mills
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Associated British Foods

    Market Overview:

  • The Europe Snack Bar Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The snack bar market in Europe is benefitting from consumers who prefer convenient, on-the-go meal and snack options. The longer-term rise in snacking on the go and rise in snacking between meals has helped the snack bar market growth in the region. The focus on healthy eating has benefited the market. Snack bars are commonly perceived as a healthier alternative to chocolate or confectionery, but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat. Product innovation has been a key driver, supporting visibility and consumer interest, and helping attract new clients to the market.

    Key Market Trends:

    United Kingdom Contributing Maximum Share to the European Energy Bar Market

    Kellogg’s is the leading snack bar brand in the United Kingdom, and it has developed several products for its breakfast cereals market, including the child-oriented Frosties bars and Special K bars. Cereal and snack bars cannot be sold in British schools under the guidelines of School Food Trust (SFT). However, schools have started accepting them as part of a packed lunch, which serves as treat for children and gains their attention for the product. Close to half of the English population eat snacks at least once a week. Nearly18% of the adult consumers in the United Kingdom report snacking on-the-go at least once a day. The ongoing public focus on healthy eating has benefited the snack bars market in the country. Snack bars are widely perceived as a healthier alternative to products, like chocolate or confectionery; but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat.

    Energy Bar is the Fastest Growing Snack Bar

    Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with smaller amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest making them the perfect workout snack. Companies like Kellogg’s have products with high-protein content in snack bars with multiple flavor as well, like caramel pretzel cashew protein, which includes ingredients, such as, soy protein isolate, soluble corn fiber, cashew, palm kernel, soy lecithin, and palm oil among other ingredients. Manufacturers like MioBio Company are also coming up with energy bars with no added sugar, artificial sweetener, preservatives, GMOs, cereals, glutens or dairy products. However, the price of raw materials plays a major hurdle as it keeps changing.

    Detailed TOC of Europe Snack Bar Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Distribution Channel
    5.1.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarket
    5.1.2 Convenience Stores
    5.1.3 Online Channel
    5.1.4 Others
    5.2 By Type
    5.2.1 Breakfast Bar
    5.2.2 Granola / Muesli Bars
    5.2.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars
    5.2.4 Fruit Bars
    5.2.5 Others

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Kellogg’s
    6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.
    6.4.3 Post Holdings Clif Bar (LUNA BAR)
    6.4.4 General Mills
    6.4.5 Nestle S.A.
    6.4.6 Abbott Laboratories Inc.
    6.4.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.4.8 Associated British Foods

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

