Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

AstraZeneca

Market Overview:

– Jardiance has the highest growth among all the drugs in the SGLT2 class, in terms of revenue, with an expected CAGR of about 22.51%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Jardiance was reported to have less cardiovascular risk among other oral drugs.

– The sodium-dependent glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), with a CAGR of 17%, mainly due to the drugs jardiance and farxiga/forxiga.