Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac SA

Hester Biosciences Ltd

Eli Lilly & Company

Ceva Sante Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

HIPRA

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Market Overview:

The European veterinary vaccine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing incidences of livestock diseases, initiatives by various government agencies, animal associations, leading players in the European region, and the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases.

In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its plans to invest EUR 65 million in France for the production of avian vaccines, as its demand increased with an increase in poultry consumption. Moreover, the Veterinary Vaccinology Network (VVN) is an association of the United Kingdom, which takes care of veterinary vaccines in the country. The VVN association is working to introduce new developments, along with the latest tools, and technologies to meet the needs of veterinary vaccinology in the country. Furthermore, in 2017, Spain implemented the Brucellosis Eradication Program with a target of reducing the number of cases of brucellosis at the end of 2018 and complete eradication by 2019.