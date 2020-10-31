Europe Welding Equipment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Europe Welding Equipment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Welding Equipment market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Welding Equipment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Welding Equipment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Welding Equipment industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245081

Competitor Landscape: Europe Welding Equipment market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245081

Key Market Trends:

Insights on Steel Consumption Trends in Europe

European steel industry is getting back onto a more stable footing, with employment and production levels stable or rising. Imports stalled slightly in 2017 after years of relentless growth, and the expansion of steel-using sectors continued. The overall market situation of the steel sector is relatively positive. Apparent consumption increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 159 million metric ton. Indexed steel use was up by 4.8% in construction, by 3.7% in automotive, by 6% in mechanical engineering, and by just over 7% in tubes. According to industry sources, majority of the steel consumption in Europe happens through welding process, which represents an increased trend for the welding activity in the region. Additionally, this is a good opportunity for the equipment manufacturers to tap the growing market.

Furthermore, higher steel consumption is anticipated to provide more job opportunities for welders in the region. Europe is focusing heavily on implementing training modules to provide skilled workers for the welding industry. Weld 4.0 will have a profound impact on the skills and competences required of welding professionals, as well as learning methodologies, bringing them into the Digital Age. As most companies in Europe continue powering ahead to get into the Digital Age of Industry 4.0, they need to ensure that their professionals’ qualifications are updated with digital welding skills and competences to keep up with these changes.

Spotlight on the Russian Welding Industry

Growth in the Russian oil and gas industry has allowed the welded pipes market to expand in the country. This growth, coupled with the government’s plans to develop new plants in the future, has created a positive wave in the welding equipment market in Russia. In Russia, the oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the economy, and it accounts for 16% of GDP, 52% of government budget revenues, and 70% of total exports. The Russian oil and gas industry witnessed heavy investments from major companies, like Gazprom, Tatneft, Lukoil, and Rosneft. In the recent years, the value of RUB declined in the global market, resulting in low costs for entry and equipment. Russia imports several types of welding equipment from other European countries, China, and the United States, as its domestic production is low. In Russia, the import share of welding equipment is increasing significantly. In Russia, almost all the machinery and raw materials required for the production of welding equipment have to be imported. Thus, it is essential for companies to invest in R&D of the market studied, along with implementation of state-initiated programs for the enhancing the production capacities of welding equipment.

Reason to buy Europe Welding Equipment Market Report:

Europe Welding Equipment market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Europe Welding Equipment market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Europe Welding Equipment market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Europe Welding Equipment and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Europe Welding Equipment market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245081

Detailed TOC of Europe Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends – Robotics and Automation

3.3 Insights on the Steel Industry

3.4 Role of E-Commerce – Analyst View

3.5 Brief on the Global Industrial Laser Market and Opportunity for Laser Welding

3.6 Spotlight on Disruptive Welding Techniques*

4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Welding Equipment

5.1.2 Welding Consumables

5.2 By Process

5.2.1 Arc Welding

5.2.2 Gas Welding

5.2.3 Soldering and Brazing

5.2.4 Other Processes (Resistance Welding, Forge Welding, etc.)

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Construction and Infrastructure

5.3.2 Oil and Gas

5.3.3 Energy and Power

5.3.4 Automotive and Shipbuilding

5.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.6 Heavy Engineering

5.3.7 Railways

5.3.8 Other End Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Russia

5.4.6 Finland

5.4.7 Netherlands

5.4.8 Belgium

5.4.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (Air Liquide)

7.2 Kemppi Oy

7.3 Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget (ESAB)

7.4 Amada Co. Ltd

7.5 Colfax Corporation

7.6 Fronius International GmbH

7.7 EWM AG

7.8 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

7.9 Hobart Welders

7.10 Denyo Co. Ltd

7.11 W. W. Grainger Inc

7.12 Obara Corporation

7.13 Polysoude SAS

7.14 CEBORA S.p.A

7.15 TRUMPF Group

7.16 voestalpine Group*

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Insights on Capital Flows

8.2 Economic Statistics of Key Countries � Manufacturing Sector Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics of the Welding Market � Export and Import, by Product-key Countries*

9 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Resume Writing Service Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Facial Recognition Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Connected Game Console Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Growth Insights and Trends 2020- Development by Regions, Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size Analysis by Growth Factors 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024

Latex Exam Gloves Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

RC Boats Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Geomarketing Market Size Forecast 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities to 2024

Telecom Towers Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Ultracapacitor Electric Bus Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Wireless Charging IC Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co