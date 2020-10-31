Facility Management Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Facility Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Facility Management market report contains a primary overview of the Facility Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Facility Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Facility Management industry.

Competitor Landscape: Facility Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Archibus Inc.

CA Technologies

FM System Inc.

IBM Corporation

iOffice Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planon Corporation

SAP SE

Satnav Technologies

Trimble Navigation Ltd Market Overview:

The facility management market was valued at USD 35.92 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 72.43 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.

– Facility management (FM) includes management methods and techniques for building management, infrastructure management for an organization and also the means of overall harmonization of the work environment in an organization. This system standardizes services and streamlines processes for an organization.

– The increased spending on the infrastructural aspect can be cited as one of the major drivers for the growth of the FM market. Moreover, the increasing focus on optimization processes and energy efficiency improvements are the main driving forces for the development of the facility management market.

– Along with this, real estate, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector are also a few industry verticals which have witnessed high infrastructural growth. These verticals mentioned above constitute the primary end users of facility management solutions, owing to the growing need for integrating data from operational facilities into other business applications.