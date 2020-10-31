Failure Analysis Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Failure Analysis Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Failure Analysis market report contains a primary overview of the Failure Analysis market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Failure Analysis market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Failure Analysis industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Presto Engineering Inc.

IBM Corporation (IBM Global Services)

Rood Microtec GmbH

EAG Inc.

MASER Engineering BV

NanoScope Services Ltd

CoreTest Technologies

TEC Materials Testing

McDowell Owens Engineering Inc.

Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc.

Crane Engineering

Exponent Inc. Market Overview:

The market for failure analysis was valued at USD 6.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 9.26 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

– Failure analysis is a process in which a failed product is investigated/examined to determine what caused it to fail. There are several methods that failure analysts use, for example, failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), Ishikawa “fishbone” diagrams or fault-tree analysis (FTA).

– Understanding what caused one product to fail may help in improving next-generation versions of the product or other products. By performing a failure analysis on a product, critical information about the design process, manufacturing processes, material properties, or actual service conditions can be determined, in order to make the product safer or improve the next iteration.

– One area where failure analysis is used extensively is for finding the cause of vehicular accidents. Private and commercial vehicle accidents can result in severe property damage, bodily injury, and even loss of life. In India alone, more than 140,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2017. Mechanical failure analysis is seen as a possible remedy to find the cause of the accident, if it is related to any mechanical component.