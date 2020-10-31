Feed Vitamins Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Feed Vitamins Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Feed Vitamins market report contains a primary overview of the Feed Vitamins market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Adisseo France S.A.S

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Lonza Group

Atrium Innovations, Inc.

Vitafor Nv

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd. Market Overview:

The global feed vitamins market accounted for USD 1876.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at 2080.3 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 1.7% over 2018-2024 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period). The drivers identified in this market are industrialization of livestock industry, expansion of animal meat market, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market. The restraints identified in this market are competition for raw materials with other industries, price volatility of agri-commodities and regulatory framework.