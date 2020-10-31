Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Fermented Foods and Beverages Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fermented Foods and Beverages market report contains a primary overview of the Fermented Foods and Beverages market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Fermented Foods and Beverages market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fermented Foods and Beverages industry.
Competitor Landscape: Fermented Foods and Beverages market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Functional Beverages
The fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the robust demand for probiotic drinks by health-conscious consumers, especially the younger generations, globally. Probiotics are part of functional foods and beverages and help improve the gut functionality. Dairy-based probiotics hold the major share in the segment, followed by fruit-based probiotic drinks. Kefir and drinking yogurts are the leading classes of products that witnessed enhanced sales in the past few years, boosting the overall growth of the fermented drinks market. Asian countries tend to favor dairy-based functional beverages, whereas the United States and Europe favor cereal-based and RTD tea functional beverages.
Asia-Pacific Holds a Prominent Market Share
The Asia-Pacific fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the increasing awareness and growing interest in healthy diet, development in technology, media coverage, and consumer demand. The rising awareness of fermented drinks in China and India is expected to further boost the market studied in the region. In China, the growing demand of fermented dairy products, such as Liberte Kefir is likely to support the market growth in the upcoming years. In Asia-Pacific, the growing application of probiotics in animal diets enhances their digestibility and promotes pH balance, which, in turn, has led to an increase in the consumption among ruminants (apart from other types, such as poultry and swine) and is driving the market growth in the region.
Detailed TOC of Fermented Foods and Beverages Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Sales Channel
5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.1.2 Convenience Store
5.1.3 Online Channel
5.1.4 Other Sales Channels
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Probiotic Food
5.2.2 Probiotic Drink
5.2.3 Alcoholic Beverages
5.2.4 Other Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group
6.1.2 Constellation Brands Inc.
6.1.3 Danone
6.1.4 Pepsico Inc.
6.1.5 Anheuser-busch Inbev
6.1.6 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
6.1.7 Nestle S.A.
6.1.8 Heineken N.V.
6.1.9 The Boston Beer Company
6.1.10 GTs Living Food
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
