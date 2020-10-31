FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market report contains a primary overview of the FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings industry.
Competitor Landscape: FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Building and Construction – Fastest Growing Application Sector
– FEVE coatings used are crucial to the building and construction sector, to impart protection against elements of nature, corrosion, abrasion, and impact.
– FEVE coatings can be used on steel and other metallic substrates, such as aluminum, copper, zinc, and other metals. It is also suitable for concrete surfaces.
– Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and North American regions. This is going to drive the usage of FEVE coatings, like roof coatings, which also provide energy savings through solar reflectance and reduction of heat transfer into buildings, along with preventing infrastructure failures.
– Factors, such as ever-increasing population and rapid urbanization, and rise in purchasing power, are driving the building and construction industry. As a result, investments in infrastructure are in plans.
– The non-residential construction segment, which highly use FEVE resins, is also growing, as players are looking to shift their manufacturing bases to the Asia-Pacific region, with manufacturing plants being introduced.
– The applications for these coatings in bridges have also seen a surge. In the United States, the Gateway Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, is a quotable example for the increasing usage of these coatings on steel bridges.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand
Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a healthy growth over the assessment period, in the FEVE fluoropolymers market, due to the wide usage of fluoropolymer coatings in numerous end-use application segments, due to their desirable properties. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, with China in the lead, followed by Europe and North America. Although costly, and with Asia-Pacific being a cost-sensitive market, the demand for FEVE fluoropolymer coating is expected to surge in various countries of the region, such as India, Japan, and South Korea. This surge in demand is due to increasing construction activities, along with high adoption rate from various end-user industries, as they decrease the number of recoats and have a lifespan of 20+ years. Moreover, many big global players are shifting their manufacturing units to Asia-Pacific, due to the availability of raw materials and cheap labor costs. Hence, FEVE fluoropolymer coatings are going to have a good market base, as companies invest in infrastructure and manufacturing hubs for various industries, ranging from automotive, building and construction, etc.
Detailed TOC of FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Asia-Pacific Region
4.1.2 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific
4.1.3 Increasing Usage of High-performance Coatings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Competition from Low-priced Protective Coatings Available in the Industry
4.2.2 Strict Environmental Policies and Regulations
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
4.6 Comparison Analysis
4.6.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
4.6.2 Alkyd
4.6.3 Acrylic
4.6.4 Polysiloxane
4.6.5 Polyurethane
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 Building and Construction
5.1.3 Automotive
5.1.4 Marine
5.1.5 Aviation and Aerospace
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Australia
5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 The Netherlands
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 France
5.2.3.6 Spain
5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Qatar
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.2 Daikin Industries Ltd
6.4.3 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.4 KCC Corporation
6.4.5 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Company
6.4.7 Tnemec Company Inc.
6.4.8 AGC Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Upcoming Building and Construction Projects in North America and the Asia-Pacific Region
