Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation (Altera)

E2V Technologies( Teledyne Technologies International Corp)

Atmel Corporation(Microchip Technology)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microsemi Corporation(Microchip Technology)

Tabula Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Market Overview:

The global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period (2019-2024).Owing to rising applications across various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, high-performance computing, and data storage, video and image processing, wired and wireless communications, FPGA technology is witnessing rapid growth in its adoption.

– Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are pre-fabricated silicon devices that can be electrically programmed in the field to become almost any kind of digital circuit or system. They are an array of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects and can be reprogrammed to the desired application or functionality requirements after manufacturing.

– The current FPGAs are often ideal replacements for end-of-life FPGAs, Application Specific Standard Product (ASSPs) and Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLDs), like PCI controllers and physical-layer interfaces. A single-chip FPGA solution on the printed-circuit board is attractive, as it eliminates the need for an additional configuration device.

– Consumer electronics need more computing power, and the flexibility in hardware for product differentiation and new-standards adaptability are driving the huge demand for FPGA.