Fire-fighting Aircraft Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Fire-fighting Aircraft Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fire-fighting Aircraft market report contains a primary overview of the Fire-fighting Aircraft market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Fire-fighting Aircraft market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fire-fighting Aircraft industry.
Competitor Landscape: Fire-fighting Aircraft market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rotary-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Rotary-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobility, speed and delivery capabilities of the rotary-wing aircraft over fixed-wing, are very effective in support of firefighters on the ground. The applications of helicopters in aerial reconnaissance like reporting and mapping fires, directing other aerial firefighting assets on fires, delivering equipment to remote areas, and providing hoisting, medevac, and situation monitoring capabilities over the fixed-wing aircraft have become the primary reason for this segment. Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 12 Firehawk helicopters worth USD 240 million to replace its fleet of Super Huey helicopters. Such fleet replacement plans by the fire-fighting agencies are also expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Many countries in Europe like the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Finland, and Latvia among others have better aerial firefighting capabilities compared to other regions. However, most aircraft are aged and need heavy maintenance. Also, the increased number of wildfires in the last couple of years have made the countries think of procuring aerial firefighting amphibious aircraft. Collective procurement of aircraft by a group of countries on a usage basis is expected to be an economical choice, which may drive the market demand in the region, during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Fire-fighting Aircraft Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Rotary-wing
5.1.2 Fixed-wing
5.2 Maximum Take-off Weight
5.2.1 MTOW below 49.9 kg
5.2.2 MTOW above 50 kg
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Kaman Corporation
6.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.3 Textron Inc.
6.2.4 The Boeing Company
6.2.5 MD Helicopters Inc.
6.2.6 Airbus SE
6.2.7 Viking Air Ltd.
6.2.8 United Aircraft Corporation
6.2.9 ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
