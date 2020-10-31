Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market report contains a primary overview of the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood industry.
Competitor Landscape:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Architectural Application
– Since ancient times, wood has been widely used in various interior and exterior architectural applications, owing to its unique properties.
– Fireproofing wood coatings are used in the interior of the houses to impart stability, durability, and attractive appearance to wooden materials. Their quality and appearance vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.
– For example, due to moisture, bathroom doors, and shelf and partitions need to have wooden material.
– Fireproofing wood coatings are essential here, in order to ensure the safety of house and property.
– The exterior wood fittings, such as barricade, gates, etc., require flameproof coating, along with weatherproofing, in order to withstand weather fluctuations and changes over the period.
– Therefore, from the above-mentioned factors, the growth of fireproofing coatings for wood is expected to, increase during the forecast period.
China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region
– China has already established a set of fire safety regulations, from policy-based regulations about fire prevention and reduction, to specific standards related to the requirements for fire safety facilities and monitoring processes.
– Being a manufacturing hub, fire safety is given utmost importance and cannot be ignored at manufacturing sites, which are usually labor-intensive.
– Hence, the maximum consumption of fireproof coatings for wood goes into manufacturing sites. Government buildings and public institutions are other major consumers of fireproof coatings.
– Moreover, China is a cost-sensitive market. Hence, coatings alternatives are generally adopted in areas that do not apply stringent regulations.
– Therefore, with increasing demand from various applications, the demand for fireproofing coatings for wood is expected to rapidly increase.
Detailed TOC of Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Construction Industry, Predominantly in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Surge in Demand for Furniture
4.1.3 Stringent Fire Safety Norms
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Environmental Regulations Related to the Usage of Wood Coatings
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Fire-resistant Coatings
5.1.1.1 Technology
5.1.1.1.1 Water-borne
5.1.1.1.2 Solvent-borne
5.1.1.1.3 UV-cured
5.1.1.1.4 Other Technologies
5.1.1.2 Resin Type
5.1.1.2.1 Silicone
5.1.1.2.2 Epoxy
5.1.1.2.3 Acrylic
5.1.1.2.4 Vinyl
5.1.1.2.5 Other Resin Types
5.1.2 Fire-retardant Coatings
5.1.2.1 Coating Type
5.1.2.1.1 Halogenated
5.1.2.1.2 Non-halogenated
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Architectural
5.2.2 Non-architectural
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 Australia & New Zealand
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Fire Coatings Inc.
6.4.2 Astra Vernici SRL
6.4.3 Contego International Inc.
6.4.4 Envirograf
6.4.5 Industria Chimica Adriatica SpA
6.4.6 Nordtreat
6.4.7 Rudolf Hensel GmbH
6.4.8 Teknos Group
6.4.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company
6.4.10 Woodenha
6.4.11 Lonza
6.4.12 Sika AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Demand for UV-cured Fire Coatings
