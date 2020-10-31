Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market report contains a primary overview of the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood industry.

Competitor Landscape: Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

American Fire Coatings Inc.

Astra Vernici SRL

Contego International Inc.

Envirograf

Industria Chimica Adriatica SpA

Nordtreat

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Teknos Group

The Sherwin

Williams Company

Woodenha

Lonza

Sika AG Market Overview:

The fireproofing coatings for the wood market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the market studied include the growing construction industry, predominantly in Asia-Pacific, the surge in demand for furniture, and stringent fire norms. Environmental regulations related to the usage of wood coatings are expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Architectural application is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.